Syndeo Institute at Cable Center Names Cable Hall of Fame Class

The Syndeo Institute at The Cable Center has slated six leaders in the world of media and entertainment to induct into the Cable Hall of Fame on April 18 at a New York City gala.

The 2024 honorees, chosen for their lasting impact on the connectivity, content, and media industry, are:

Liz Claman , anchor, The Claman Countdown, Fox Business Network.

, anchor, The Claman Countdown, Fox Business Network. Bonnie Hamme r, vice chairman, NBCUniversal.

r, vice chairman, NBCUniversal. Yvette Kanouff , partner, JC2 Ventures.

, partner, JC2 Ventures. Larry E. Romrell , board member, Liberty Media and Liberty Global.

, board member, Liberty Media and Liberty Global. Steven A. White , president, special counsel to CEO, Comcast Cable.

, president, special counsel to CEO, Comcast Cable. Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard, founder and board member, YAS Foundation.

“The 2024 Cable Hall of Fame class is a diverse and influential group of trailblazers who have had a formidable impact on the formation of our industry,” Michael Willner, president and CEO of Penthera Partners and chairman of The Cable Center’s board, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to gathering with our industry colleagues and honoring these six innovators at our celebration at the Ziegfeld Ballroom this April.”

Diane Christman, president and CEO, The Cable Center, added: “This year’s Cable Hall of Fame honorees are some of the most accomplished leaders in the business. It will be a true honor to welcome them to the Cable Hall of Fame.”

