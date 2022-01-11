The Cable Center Names Diane Christman President and CEO

Diane Christman (Image credit: The Cable Center)

The Cable Center said Tuesday (January 11) that it has named industry veteran Diane Christman president and CEO, replacing Jana Henthorn, who retired in December.

Christman worked with Henthorn to create the organization's five-year strategic planning initiative, Vision 2025, which will shape its offerings to further support innovation and intrapreneurship, symposia and thought leadership.

“Diane is a bold leader and born connector who will bring big ideas to her new role as president and CEO of The Cable Center,” said Michael Willner, chairman of The Cable Center board and CEO of Penthera Partners, in a press release. “She understands how to create, cultivate, and maintain strategic relationships and partnerships that allow organizations to thrive. Diane is the natural choice for this moment in the evolution of the connectivity industry and The Cable Center.”

Christman joined The Cable Center in 2006 as VP, marketing and development. She was promoted to senior VP, programs and development in 2009 and senior vice president, development and chief program officer in 2019. Since she joined the organization, Christman has developed and implemented many of its experiential programs, academic partnerships, events, and work to curate its collection of entrepreneurial accounts and objects.

“I am energized and ready to serve as The Cable Center’s new president and CEO,” Christman said in a press release. “It’s an honor to empower our industry’s innovators through our programs and experiences and inspire their work to drive change within their organizations.”

Christman will lead an effort to advance The Cable Center in the next phase of its Vision 2025 strategic plan. “We represent and reflect an industry made up of visionaries and doers,” Christman said. “Now is the time for big ideas. In 2022, we will innovate and evolve our organization in concert with our industry with an array of compelling offerings.”

The Vision 2025 initiative includes expanding The Cable Center’s Intrapreneurship Academy and creating a vibrant community for resource and idea-sharing. As president and CEO, Christman will advance the implementation of Vision 2025 in collaboration with The Cable Center team and board after co-leading the effort in 2020 and 2021. ■