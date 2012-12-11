Why 'Digital-ness' and Demos Don't Mix

Every day, more evidence comes across our desks to support

the idea that equating "digital-ness" with age demos is very risky

business.





The last such salvo came from the least-likely segment to

win the word-association game when it comes to digital: the AARP crowd. Yes, those

in the 50+ demo group happen to find digital increasingly attractive.





Looking through this 'other end of the spectrum' view can

help frame the crumbling foundation of a demographic-based notion of digital

engagement. After all, if those who lived through having to write class notes

longhand in notebooks without a battery are using apps, then we can be sure

that age is on its way out as any measure of digital reality.





As a source of comparison, it's helpful to look at social media

engagement as measured in a July 2012 AARP study.





The study showed that 69% of the 18-49 crowd does uses

social media versus 39% of the 50-plusers. But that 39% demonstrates a slow and

steady climb in an area that is often dismissed or missed altogether by

marketers as they obsessively focus on millennials -- namely, engagement. Consider

that in these groups, one-quarter of each post on social media 'at least on a daily basis.' That

means on quarter of both groups engage with social media once or more per day.





In order to maximize one's brand through digital, it pays to

file away those demographic charts. To truly understand digital from the brand

perspective, it's vital to measure where digital engagement and brand

engagement intersect -- how engagement with digital platforms links to how users

engage with categories and the brands in them.





As we look at the patterns among consumers with high-digital

usage -- the "Higitals," or those that span demographic segments of all kinds

-- we see higher expectations when it comes to things like brand transparency

and follow-through. No one knows better than Higitals how to pull back the

curtain on the Wizard. Repeatedly, we see that increased use of digital

communication platforms makes it abundantly clear to Higitals where the power

lies in separating image from reality.





Social media only matters when it offers a category-relevant

aspect for consumers, both Higital and not. This makes understanding digital a

very specific undertaking, which is why usage numbers alone only take you so

far.





Our belief is that this trend is only going to continue.

Engagement is not a buzzword; it's reality. And while engagement with any

platform, message, experience or program is critical, it's only an entry to

that spot where the pot o' gold that is brand engagement lies. All maps are

useless unless they lead to that sometimes-too-buried treasure.





Or, to quote Captain Jack Sparrow, "you savvy?"



Passikoff is founder & president of Brand Keys, Inc. a global brand

and engagement consultancy. He can be reached atrobertp@brandkeys.com. Shea

is executive VP and director of global brand development. She can be reached at

amys@brandkeys.com