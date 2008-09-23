Trending

Whiting Gets VP Stripes from NBCU

Todd Whiting was promoted at NBC Universal's sales operation.

Whiting, who had been director of cable and ancillary sales for domestic television distribution, was named vice president.

White just closed the deal for off-NBC sales of The Biggest Loser to Fine Living and Hollywood Green with Maria Menounos to Discovery Communications' Planet Green.

Whiting formerly worked in NBCU's digital-media division.