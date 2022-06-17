White House Promotes Broadband Buildout Job Equity

The Biden Administration wants broadband providers, local governments and others to make sure that the digital divide-closing boost to infrastructure-related jobs is equitably distributed.



The Administration Friday (June 17) launched a summer-long Talent Pipeline Challenge the goal of which is to put employ more women and minorities in the infrastructure buildout jobs being generated by billions in infrastructure buildout funds, including some $60-plus billion for broadband deployment.

Also: White House Offers Guide to Accessing Broadband Billions



The White House labeled it a "nationwide call to action" for both business and local government to provide for a more equitable work force in concert with federal investments in workforce development.



Broadband network providers are encouraged to hire employers from training programs targeted at helping "women, people of color and underserved workers," including apprentice programs and community colleges with diverse populations.



They are also encouraged to provide "tuition assistance, child care, transportation costs, and emergency aid" to help workers get the training they need. ■