‘White House Plumbers,’ ‘Silo’ Debut: What's Premiering This Week (May 1-7)

TV shows about the Watergate scandal and the survival of the human race in an apocalyptic future highlight the list of scripted and reality content debuting in the first week of May.

HBO on May 1 will premiere White House Plumbers, which focuses on the Watergate scandal that brought down Richard Nixon’s presidency. The five-episode series stars Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Kathleen Turner and F. Murray Abraham.

Apple TV Plus's sci-fi series Silo follows the last 10,000 people on earth who are living in a mile-deep space protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. Rebecca Ferguson, Common and Rashida Jones lead the ensemble cast for the 10-episode series, which debuts May 5.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of May 1-7 on cable networks and streaming services. (For some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 1: A Small Light (drama), National Geographic

May 2: 100% Me: Growing Up Mixed (documentary), HBO

May 3: Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (reality), Disney Plus

May 4: Bupkis (comedy), Peacock

May 4: The Other Two (comedy), HBO Max

May 4: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (drama), Netflix

May 5: The Great American Baking Show (reality), The Roku Channel

May 7: Rich & Shameless (sports documentary), TNT