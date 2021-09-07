What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 7-Sept. 12)

FX's latest edition of its American Crime Story anthology series headlines a busy week of series premieres.

Impeachment: American Crime Story launches Sept. 7 and chronicles the events leading up to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton amid the Monica Lewinsky scandal, said the network. The series stars Clive Owen, Sarah Paulson, Edie Falco and Beanie Feldstein.

Returning series premiering this week include Netflix's Lucifer, which debuts its sixth and final season on Sept. 10, and OWN's Queen Sugar, which returns for its sixth season on Sept. 7.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Sept. 7 to Sept. 12 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Sept. 7 -- On The Verge (drama) -- Netflix

Sept. 8 -- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (drama) -- Disney Plus

Sept. 8 -- Wu-Tang: An American Saga (drama) -- Hulu

Sept. 9 -- All the Queen’s Men (drama) -- BET Plus

Sept. 9 -- Frogger (game show) -- Peacock

Sept. 9 -- Kin (drama) -- AMC Plus

Sept. 10 -- Come From Away (musical) -- Apple TV Plus

Sept. 10 -- The Smurfs (animation) -- Nickelodeon

Sept. 10 -- The Voyeurs (thriller) -- Prime Video

Sept. 10 -- Malignant (horror movie) -- HBO Max

Sept. 12 -- American Rust (drama) -- Showtime

Sept. 12 -- Scenes From a Marriage (drama) -- HBO