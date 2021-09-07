What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 7-Sept. 12)
FX's 'Impeachment: American Crime Story,' Netflix's 'Lucifer' set to debut
FX's latest edition of its American Crime Story anthology series headlines a busy week of series premieres.
Impeachment: American Crime Story launches Sept. 7 and chronicles the events leading up to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton amid the Monica Lewinsky scandal, said the network. The series stars Clive Owen, Sarah Paulson, Edie Falco and Beanie Feldstein.
Returning series premiering this week include Netflix's Lucifer, which debuts its sixth and final season on Sept. 10, and OWN's Queen Sugar, which returns for its sixth season on Sept. 7.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Sept. 7 to Sept. 12 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Sept. 7 -- On The Verge (drama) -- Netflix
Sept. 8 -- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (drama) -- Disney Plus
Sept. 8 -- Wu-Tang: An American Saga (drama) -- Hulu
Sept. 9 -- All the Queen’s Men (drama) -- BET Plus
Sept. 9 -- Frogger (game show) -- Peacock
Sept. 9 -- Kin (drama) -- AMC Plus
Sept. 10 -- Come From Away (musical) -- Apple TV Plus
Sept. 10 -- The Smurfs (animation) -- Nickelodeon
Sept. 10 -- The Voyeurs (thriller) -- Prime Video
Sept. 10 -- Malignant (horror movie) -- HBO Max
Sept. 12 -- American Rust (drama) -- Showtime
Sept. 12 -- Scenes From a Marriage (drama) -- HBO
