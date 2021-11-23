What's Premiering This Week (Nov. 22-Nov. 28)

The Thanksgiving holiday week will feature several high-profile series and documentary premieres for viewers.

Disney Plus on Nov. 24 will launch its latest Marvel Studios-produced original series, Hawkeye. Jeremy Renner reprises his Avengers superhero title role in the six-episode series, which also stars Hailee Steinfeld.

National Geographic on Aug. 28 will bring back its Hot Zone series franchise with a new installment focusing on the 2001 anthrax attacks. Hot Zone: Anthrax stars Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn.

On Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25) Disney Plus will debut the Peter Jackson-directed music documentary The Beatles: Get Back, while HBO will continue its Music Box series of specials with the documentary DMX: don't Try to Understand.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Nov. 22-28 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Nov. 23 -- Black and Missing (documentary series) -- HBO

Nov. 23 -- Klutch Academy (reality) -- BET

Nov. 24 -- Bruised (sports) -- Netflix

Nov. 24 -- Hanna (drama) -- Prime Video

Nov. 24 -- Saved by The Bell (returning series) -- Peacock

Nov. 24 -- True Story (drama) -- Netflix

Nov. 25 -- Ruthless (returning series) -- BET Plus

Nov. 25 -- South Park: Post COVID (animation) -- Paramount Plus

Nov. 25 -- Super Crooks (anime) -- Netflix

Nov. 26 -- How to With John Wilson (returning series) -- HBO

Nov. 27 -- Nash Bridges (drama) -- USA

Nov. 28 -- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (game show) -- TBS

Nov. 28 -- The Toys That Built America (reality) -- History