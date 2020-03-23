What’s Premiering This Week (March 23-March 29)
Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ returns; Pop TV Debuts ‘One Day At A Time’
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 23 to March 29 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
March 23 -- Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears (movie) -- Acorn TV
March 24 -- Dark Side Of the Ring (returning series) -- Vice TV
March 24 -- One Day At A Time (returning series) -- Pop
March 25 -- Crip Camp (documentary) -- Netflix
March 26 -- Behind Her Faith (documentary) -- UMC
March 26 -- Tacoma FD (returning series) -- truTV
March 27 -- Making the Cut (reality competition) -- Prime Video
March 27 -- Ozark (drama) -- Netflix (pictured)
March 27 -- Uncorked (drama) -- Netflix
March 27 -- Vagrant Queen (sci-fi) -- Syfy
March 28 -- Danger Force (family) -- Nickelodeon
March 29 -- Beef House (comedy) -- Adult Swim
March 29 -- Three Busy Debras (comedy) -- Adult Swim
March 29 -- Vice (returning series) -- Showtime
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.