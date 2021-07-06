What’s Premiering This Week (July 6-July 11)

The first full week of July will feature several new and returning scripted series premieres as well as two high-profile movie releases across cable and streaming services.

On the scripted front, HBO Max’s reboot of the classic CW series Gossip Girl premieres July 8, while the same night Freeform brings back its black-ish spinoff grown-ish for its fourth season. Also, HBO on July 11 premieres comedy series The White Lotus, starring Connie Britton, Steve Zahn and Molly Shannon.

Disney Plus rings up two marquee movie debuts beginning July 7 with the animated film Monsters at Work, based off the Monsters, Inc. movie franchise. Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Bonnie Hunt and John Ratzenberger all return to the franchise for Monsters At Work.

Disney Plus on July 9 will premiere the much-anticipated Marvel Studios-produced Black Widow movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as the title character. Black Widow will be available to Disney Plus subscribers for an additional $29.99 on the same day it debuts in theaters.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of July 6 to July 11 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

July 6 -- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (returning series) -- Netflix

July 9 -- Fear Street Part Two: 1978 (horror movie) -- Netflix

July 9 -- Virgin River (drama) -- Netflix

July 9 -- This Way Up (returning series) -- Hulu

July 9 -- Leverage: Redemption (returning series) -- IMDb TV

July 9 -- The Patrick Star Show (animation) -- Nickelodeon

July 11 -- Animal Kingdom (returning series) -- TNT

July 11 -- History of the Sitcom (documentary series) -- CNN