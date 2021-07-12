What’s Premiering This Week (July 12-July 18)
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan,' 'American Horror Stories' among top premieres for the week
The latest series from Starz's Power universe and FX's American Horror Story franchise lead a busy week of series premieres.
Starz on July 18 will debut Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the third spinoff series from the Power drama franchise. Following Power II:Ghost, the new Power prequel show explores the origins of Power character Kanan Stark, portrayed by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.
Debuting July 15 on Hulu is American Horror Stories, a spinoff of FX's Emmy-winning anthology series American Horror Story. In American Horror Stories, produced by Ryan Murphy, each episode offers a different, horror-themed story.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of July 12 to July 18 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
July 12 -- Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (documentary) -- HBO
July 12 -- Eden (drama) -- Spectrum
July 12 -- Jack Irish (returning series) -- Acorn TV
July 13 - Miracle Workers (returning series) -- TBS
July 13 -- Fin (documentary) -- Discovery Plus
July 14 -- Gunpowder Milkshake (movie) -- Netflix
July 15 -- Dr. Death (drama) -- Peacock
July 15 -- First Wives Club (returning series) -- BET Plus
July 15 -- Never Have I Ever (returning series) -- Netflix
July 15 -- The North Water (drama) -- AMC Plus
July 16 -- Fear Street Part Three: 1666 (horror movie) -- Netflix
July 16 -- Schmigadooon! (musical) -- Apple Tv Plus
July 16 -- Making the Cut (returning series) -- Prime Video
July 16 -- Space Jam: A New Legacy (animation) -- HBO Max
July 16 -- McCartney 3,2,1 (documentary) -- Hulu
July 18 -- 100 Foot Wave (documentary) -- HBO
July 18 -- The End (comedy) -- Showtime
