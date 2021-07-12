What’s Premiering This Week (July 12-July 18)

The latest series from Starz's Power universe and FX's American Horror Story franchise lead a busy week of series premieres.

Starz on July 18 will debut Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the third spinoff series from the Power drama franchise. Following Power II:Ghost, the new Power prequel show explores the origins of Power character Kanan Stark, portrayed by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Debuting July 15 on Hulu is American Horror Stories, a spinoff of FX's Emmy-winning anthology series American Horror Story. In American Horror Stories, produced by Ryan Murphy, each episode offers a different, horror-themed story.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of July 12 to July 18 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

July 12 -- Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (documentary) -- HBO

July 12 -- Eden (drama) -- Spectrum

July 12 -- Jack Irish (returning series) -- Acorn TV

July 13 - Miracle Workers (returning series) -- TBS

July 13 -- Fin (documentary) -- Discovery Plus

July 14 -- Gunpowder Milkshake (movie) -- Netflix

July 15 -- Dr. Death (drama) -- Peacock

July 15 -- First Wives Club (returning series) -- BET Plus

July 15 -- Never Have I Ever (returning series) -- Netflix

July 15 -- The North Water (drama) -- AMC Plus

July 16 -- Fear Street Part Three: 1666 (horror movie) -- Netflix

July 16 -- Schmigadooon! (musical) -- Apple Tv Plus

July 16 -- Making the Cut (returning series) -- Prime Video

July 16 -- Space Jam: A New Legacy (animation) -- HBO Max

July 16 -- McCartney 3,2,1 (documentary) -- Hulu

July 18 -- 100 Foot Wave (documentary) -- HBO

July 18 -- The End (comedy) -- Showtime