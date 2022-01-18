What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 18-Jan. 23)
'Ozark,' 'Billions' Return for new seasons
The return of two, long-running cable series highlights a busy list of show premieres this week.
Netflix on Jan. 21 will debut the fourth and final season of its Emmy-winning drama series, Ozark, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. The final season will feature two parts consisting of seven episodes each, according to Netflix.
Showtime on Jan. 23 will premiere the sixth season of Billions minus co-lead actor Damian Lewis, who departed the show after the fifth season. Paul Giamatti and Corey Stoll will serve as co-stars for the upcoming season.
Among new series launching this week is Hulu's How I Met Your Father -- a spinoff of CBS' long-running How I Met Your Mother series -- which debuts Jan. 18.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of January 18 to January 23 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Jan. 19 -- Too Hot To Handle (returning series) -- Netflix
Jan. 20 – Single Drunk Female (dramedy) – Freeform
Jan. 20 – La Fortuna (drama) – AMC Plus
Jan. 20 – Looney Tunes Cartoons (animation) – HBO Max
Jan. 20 – The Marfa Tapes (music) – Paramount Plus
Jan. 20 – True Story with Ed & Randall (reality) – Peacock
Jan. 20 – Warped! (comedy) – Nickelodeon
Jan. 21 – As We See It (dramedy) - Prime Video
Jan. 21 -- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (comedy) – Apple TV Plus
Jan. 21 – Munich: The Edge of War (drama) – Netflix
Jan. 21 – Servant (returning series) – Apple TV Plus
Jan. 23 – Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress (sports reality) – Peacock
