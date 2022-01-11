What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 10-Jan. 16, 2022)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
HBO Max's 'The Peacemaker,' Showtime's 'Ray Donovan: The Movie' lead premieres
HBO Max's superhero-themed series Peacemaker debuts during a busy week of cable and streaming show premieres.
The DC Comics-based series debuts on HBO Max on January 13 and stars John Cena reprising his role from the 2021 The Suicide Squad film.
Premiering January 14 is Showtime's Ray Donovan: The Movie, based on the premium channel's Ray Donovan series that ran seven seasons. Series regulars Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight reprise their roles for the film.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of January 10 to January 16 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
January 11– The Kings of Napa (drama) – OWN
January 12 – Cheer (returning series) – Netflix
January 13 – Brazen (drama) – Netflix
January 13 – Madagascar: A Little Wild (returning series) -- Hulu/Peacock
January 13 – My mom, Your Dad (documentary series) – HBO Max
January 13 – Wolf Like Me (dramedy) – Peacock
January 14 – After Life (returning series) – Netflix
January 14 – Archive 81 (drama) – Netflix
January 14 – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (animation movie) – Prime Video
January 14 – The House (animation/anthology) – Netflix
January 14 – Secrets of Sulphur Springs (returning series) – Disney Channel
January 14 – The Tragedy of Macbeth (drama) – Apple TV Plus
January 16 – Britannia (returning series) – Epix
January 16 – Somebody Somewhere (comedy) – HBO
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.