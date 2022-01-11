What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 10-Jan. 16, 2022)

HBO Max's superhero-themed series Peacemaker debuts during a busy week of cable and streaming show premieres.

The DC Comics-based series debuts on HBO Max on January 13 and stars John Cena reprising his role from the 2021 The Suicide Squad film.

Premiering January 14 is Showtime's Ray Donovan: The Movie, based on the premium channel's Ray Donovan series that ran seven seasons. Series regulars Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight reprise their roles for the film.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of January 10 to January 16 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

January 11– The Kings of Napa (drama) – OWN

January 12 – Cheer (returning series) – Netflix

January 13 – Brazen (drama) – Netflix

January 13 – Madagascar: A Little Wild (returning series) -- Hulu/Peacock

January 13 – My mom, Your Dad (documentary series) – HBO Max

January 13 – Wolf Like Me (dramedy) – Peacock

January 14 – After Life (returning series) – Netflix

January 14 – Archive 81 (drama) – Netflix

January 14 – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (animation movie) – Prime Video

January 14 – The House (animation/anthology) – Netflix

January 14 – Secrets of Sulphur Springs (returning series) – Disney Channel

January 14 – The Tragedy of Macbeth (drama) – Apple TV Plus

January 16 – Britannia (returning series) – Epix

January 16 – Somebody Somewhere (comedy) – HBO