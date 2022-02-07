What's Premiering This Week (February 7-13)

Super Bowl week features a number of high-profile series and movie premieres leading into the big game.

Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13) will serve as the premiere date for the debut of streaming service Peacock's new drama series Bel-Air. The dramatic reimagining of NBC's original series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is executive produced by Will Smith and stars Jabari Banks.

Also debuting on Peacock is the original movie Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Maluma. The film premieres February 11 on both the streaming service and in theaters.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of January 31 to February 6 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

February 7 – Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy (special) – VH1

February 7 -- Angela Black (drama) -- Spectrum

February 7 – One Thousand Years of Slavery – The Untold Story (miniseries) – Smithsonian Channel

February 9 – Fairview (animation) – Comedy Central

February 10 – The Girl Before (drama) – HBO Max

February 10 – Kimi (drama) – HBO Max

February 10 – Real Husbands of Hollywood More Kevin, More Problems (comedy) – BET Plus

February 11–Dollface (comedy) – Hulu

February 11- everything is gonna be all white (docuseries) – Showtime

February 11 – I Want You Back (comedy) – Prime Video

February 11 – The In Between (drama) – Paramount Plus

February 11 – The Sky Is Everywhere (drama) – Apple TV Plus

February 11 – Inventing Anna (drama) – Netflix

February 11 – Love Is Blind (reality) – Netflix

February 12 – Profiled: The Black Man (documentary) – Discovery Plus