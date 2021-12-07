What’s Premiering This Week (Dec. 6-Dec. 12)

HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That ... leads the list of original series and documentaries debuting this week.

Sara Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon all reprise their Sex and the City roles in And Just Like That ...., in which they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s, said HBO Max. The series debuts Dec. 9 on the streaming service.

Prime Video on Dec. 10 will premiere the sixth and final season of the sci-fi series The Expanse. The six-episode season will air weekly on the streaming service.

On the documentary front, Disney Plus on Dec. 8 will debut Welcome to Earth, as six-part series starring Will Smith as he travels around the world to explore earth's greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets, according to the streaming service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Dec. 6 to Dec. 12 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Dec. 6 -- Landscapers (drama) -- HBO

Dec. 9 -- Anne Boleyn (drama) -- AMC Plus

Dec. 9 -- Mr. Saturday Night (documentary) -- HBO

Dec. 10 -- Encounter (sci-fi movie) -- Prime Video

Dec. 10 -- Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (documentary series) -- Netflix

Dec. 10 -- The Unforgivable (drama) -- Netflix

Dec. 11 -- The Real Charlie Chaplin (drama) -- Showtime