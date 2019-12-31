What’s Premiering This Week (Dec. 31-Jan. 5)

Cable networks and streaming services will kick off 2020 with a number of new and returning series.

On tap for New Year’s Day is the return of BBC America’s iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who, while Netflix debuts two original series Messiah and Spinning Out.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting this week on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Jan. 2 -- Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (documentary) -- Lifetime

Jan. 3 -- Anne With an E (returning series) -- Netflix

Jan. 4 -- Dracula (horror) -- Netflix

Jan. 5 -- Power (returning series) -- Starz