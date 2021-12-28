What's Premiering This Week (Dec. 27-Jan. 2)

Cable and streaming networks will enter the New Year with a light slate of original series and specials, highlighted by a spinoff series of Disney Plus's Emmy-nominated series The Mandalorian.

The new series, The Book of Boba Fett, debuts December 29 follows legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand as they navigate the galaxy's underworld when they return the the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt of Star Wars fame, said the streaming service.

Debuting on New Year's Day on HBO Max is Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a special which reunites cast members from the Harry Potter film franchise. Among those slated to appear in the special are Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Dec 28 – The Super Bob Einstein Movie (documentary) – HBO

Dec. 30 – Hilda and the Mountain King (animation movie) – Netflix

Dec. 31 – Cobra Kai (returning series) – Netflix

Dec. 31 – The Lost Daughter (drama) – Netflix

Dec. 31 – Stay Close (drama) – Netflix

Dec. 31 – Queer Eye (returning series) – Netflix

Jan. 1 – The ‘80’s: Top Ten (docuseries) – National Geographic

Jan. 1 – New York Homicide (docuseries) – Oxygen