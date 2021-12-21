What's Premiering This Week (Dec. 20-Dec. 26)

Two high-profile movie premieres highlight a light schedule of show premieres during the Christmas week.

HBO Max on December 22 will debut the highly-anticipated movie The Matrix: Resurrections, day and date with the movie's run in the theaters.

Also getting an early streaming window is Disney's Encanto, which is premiering on Disney Plus December 24, a month after its debut in theaters.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Dec. 21 – Being the Ricardos (drama) – Prime Video

Dec. 22 – Emily In Paris (returning series) – Netflix

Dec. 23 – Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon (comedy special) – Paramount Plus

Dec. 23 – Virgil (drama) – Peacock

Dec. 24 – Don’t Look Up (comedy movie) – Netflix

Dec. 24 – Slugfest (reality) – The Roku Channel

Dec. 26 – Letterkenny (returning series) – Hulu