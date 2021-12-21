What's Premiering This Week (Dec. 20-Dec. 26)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
HBO Max's 'The Matrix Resurrections,' Disney Plus' 'Encanto' top new premieres during Holiday week
Two high-profile movie premieres highlight a light schedule of show premieres during the Christmas week.
HBO Max on December 22 will debut the highly-anticipated movie The Matrix: Resurrections, day and date with the movie's run in the theaters.
Also getting an early streaming window is Disney's Encanto, which is premiering on Disney Plus December 24, a month after its debut in theaters.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Dec. 21 – Being the Ricardos (drama) – Prime Video
Dec. 22 – Emily In Paris (returning series) – Netflix
Dec. 23 – Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon (comedy special) – Paramount Plus
Dec. 23 – Virgil (drama) – Peacock
Dec. 24 – Don’t Look Up (comedy movie) – Netflix
Dec. 24 – Slugfest (reality) – The Roku Channel
Dec. 26 – Letterkenny (returning series) – Hulu
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.