What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 9-Aug. 15)

A bevy of new and returning scripted series lead the list of original show and movie premieres this week.

FX on Hulu on Aug. 9 debuts Reservation Dogs, a drama that follows four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who do whatever is necessary to travel to California. Sterlin Harjo, Garrett Basch and Taika Waititi serve as executive producers for the series, which features an all indigenous writing/directing staff and cast.

Starz jumps into the wrestling ring with its new original series, Heels, debuting Aug. 15. The series follows two brothers following their father's footsteps in the pro wrestling arena.

Also this week, the third season of superhero-themed series Titans debuts on HBO Max Aug. 12. The first two season of the series streamed on the DC Universe service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 15 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 10 -- Untold (sports documentary) -- Netflix

Aug. 11 -- Bake Squad (reality) -- Netflix

Aug. 11 -- What If …? (animation) -- Disney Plus

Aug. 12 -- Ex-Rated (reality) -- Peacock

Aug. 12 -- Homeroom (documentary) -- Hulu

Aug. 12 -- The Hype (competition series) -- HBO Max

Aug. 12 -- Slasher: Flesh & Blood (returning series) -- Shudder

Aug. 12 -- Star Trek: Lower Decks (returning series) -- Paramount Plus

Aug. 13 -- Brand New Cherry Flavor (horror) -- Netflix

Aug. 13 -- CODA (movie) -- Apple TV Plus

Aug. 13 -- Modern Love (returning series) -- Prime Video

Aug. 15 -- Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (documentary) -- A&E

Aug. 15 -- Rock My Collection (reality) -- AXS