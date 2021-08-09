What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 9-Aug. 15)
Hulu's 'Reservation Dogs,' Starz's 'Heels' lead original series debuts
A bevy of new and returning scripted series lead the list of original show and movie premieres this week.
FX on Hulu on Aug. 9 debuts Reservation Dogs, a drama that follows four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who do whatever is necessary to travel to California. Sterlin Harjo, Garrett Basch and Taika Waititi serve as executive producers for the series, which features an all indigenous writing/directing staff and cast.
Read Also: ‘Reservation Dogs’ Offers Unique Look at Indigenous Life in America
Starz jumps into the wrestling ring with its new original series, Heels, debuting Aug. 15. The series follows two brothers following their father's footsteps in the pro wrestling arena.
Also this week, the third season of superhero-themed series Titans debuts on HBO Max Aug. 12. The first two season of the series streamed on the DC Universe service.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 15 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Aug. 10 -- Untold (sports documentary) -- Netflix
Aug. 11 -- Bake Squad (reality) -- Netflix
Aug. 11 -- What If …? (animation) -- Disney Plus
Aug. 12 -- Ex-Rated (reality) -- Peacock
Aug. 12 -- Homeroom (documentary) -- Hulu
Aug. 12 -- The Hype (competition series) -- HBO Max
Aug. 12 -- Slasher: Flesh & Blood (returning series) -- Shudder
Aug. 12 -- Star Trek: Lower Decks (returning series) -- Paramount Plus
Aug. 13 -- Brand New Cherry Flavor (horror) -- Netflix
Aug. 13 -- CODA (movie) -- Apple TV Plus
Aug. 13 -- Modern Love (returning series) -- Prime Video
Aug. 15 -- Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (documentary) -- A&E
Aug. 15 -- Rock My Collection (reality) -- AXS
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.