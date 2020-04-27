From Netflix's 'Hollywood' to the Return of Showtime's 'Billions' - What’s Premiering This Week (Video)
A look at TV's hottest new trailers for the week of April 27-May 3
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 27 to May 3 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
April 27 -- Never Have I Ever (dramedy) -- Netflix
April 29 -- Normal People (drama) -- Hulu
April 29 -- A Secret Love (documentary) -- Netflix
April 30 -- Dangerous Lies (thriller) -- Netflix
May 1 -- Betty (drama) -- HBO
May 1 -- Hollywood (drama) -- Netflix
May 1 -- Trying (comedy) -- Apple TV+
May 1 -- Upload (comedy) -- Prime Video
May 3 -- Billions (drama) -- Showtime
