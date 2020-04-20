From Apple's 'Defending Jacob' to Starz's 'Vida' - What’s Premiering This Week (Video)
Our collection of the latest premiere trailers for the April 20-April 26
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 20 to April 26 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
April 20 -- Dummy (comedy) --Quibi
April 22 -- Jane Goodall: The Hope (documentary) -- National Geographic
April 23 -- We’re Here (reality) -- HBO
April 24 -- Bad Cut: The Dangers of Extreme Weight Cutting (documentary) -- FloSports
April 24 -- After Life (comedy) -- Netflix
April 24 -- Beastie Boys Story (documentary) -- Apple TV+
April 24 -- Defending Jacob (drama) -- Apple TV+ (Review)
April 24 -- Extraction (action/thriller) -- Netflix
April 25 -- Bad Education (drama) -- HBO
April 26 -- Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (horror) -- Showtime
April 26 -- Vida (drama) -- Starz
