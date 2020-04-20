From Apple's 'Defending Jacob' to Starz's 'Vida' - What’s Premiering This Week (Video)

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 20 to April 26 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

April 20 -- Dummy (comedy) --Quibi

April 22 -- Jane Goodall: The Hope (documentary) -- National Geographic

April 23 -- We’re Here (reality) -- HBO

April 24 -- Bad Cut: The Dangers of Extreme Weight Cutting (documentary) -- FloSports

April 24 -- After Life (comedy) -- Netflix

April 24 -- Beastie Boys Story (documentary) -- Apple TV+

April 24 -- Defending Jacob (drama) -- Apple TV+ (Review)

April 24 -- Extraction (action/thriller) -- Netflix

April 25 -- Bad Education (drama) -- HBO

April 26 -- Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (horror) -- Showtime

April 26 -- Vida (drama) -- Starz