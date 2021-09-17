What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (Sept. 18-19)
This weekend’s list of television sports events begins with college football as every top 10-ranked team is playing on a national broadcast or cable television network this Saturday.
CBS will air top-ranked Alabama’s game against 11-ranked Florida, while ESPN will televise second-ranked Georgia’s battle against South Carolina. Other games include third-ranked Oklahoma against Nebraska (Fox), No. 4 Oregon against Stony Brook (Pac-12 Network), No. 5 Iowa-Kent State (Big Ten Network), No. 6 Clemson vs Georgia Tech (ABC), No. 7 Texas A&M-New Mexico (SEC Network), No. 8 Cincinnati-Indiana, (ESPN) No. 9 Ohio State-Tulsa (FS1), and No. 10 Penn State-No. 22 Auburn (ABC).
On the soccer field, USA Network on Saturday will offer a Premier League contest between Southampton and Manchester City, while NBC showcases the Everton-Aston Villa match. Sunday’s action includes MLS games on ESPN (Orlando at Philadelphia) and FS1 (LAFC and Portland.)
Fox on Sunday will provide coverage of the NHRA DeWalt Carolina Nationals drag racing event, while NBC will offer IndyCar action with coverage of the Grand Prix of Monterey.
ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game will feature two teams in the playoff hunt as the Philadelphia Phillies travel to New York to play the Mets.
Week two of the NFL season will feature Sunday afternoon regional game action on CBS and Fox, while NBC’s Sunday Night Football game will showcase the Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens.
ABC on Sunday will mark the end of the WNBA’s regular season with an afternoon telecast of the Las Vegas Aces-Phoenix Mercury game.
