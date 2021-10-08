What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Oct. 9-10)
Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy fight; MLB Divisional playoff series top weekend TV sports lineup
The lineup of live TV sports events happening this week starts in the squared ring Saturday night as ESPN and Fox Sports distribute via pay-per-view the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder heavyweight championship fight.
The event marks the third fight between the two heavyweight champions, with Fury defeating Wilder in their second fight in 2020 and both boxers fighting to a draw in 2018.
Action from Major League Baseball’s Divisional playoffs continue on Saturday with TBS airing game two of the Atlanta Hawks-Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants series. MLB Network on Sunday will carry Game 3 of the Tampa Bay Rays- Boston Red Sox series, while FS1 will carry Game 3 of the Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox matchup.
NBC on Sunday will provide coverage of the NASCAR Cup Bank of America Roval 400 race while ESPN will air the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix race.
The NFL will continue its week five schedule with Sunday afternoon regional games on Fox and CBS and a NBC Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
Week six of the college football season kicks off Saturday with seven of the top 10 teams in action on national television. Top-ranked Alabama looks to continue its undefeated season against Texas A&M on CBS, while No. 2 Georgia faces No. 18 Auburn, also on CBS. No.3 Iowa takes on No. 4 Penn State in a major Big Ten Conference matchup on Fox, while No. 6 Oklahoma battles No. 21 Texas on ABC. Other games include no. 7 Ohio State-Maryland (Fox), No. 9 Michigan-Nebraska (ABC) and No. 10 BYU-Boise State (ABC).
