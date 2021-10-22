What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (Oct. 23-24)

This weekend’s sports action on TV starts on the baseball field as the Atlanta Braves look to close out the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on TBS. The Dodgers, down three games to two in the best of seven series to the Braves, need to win Saturday night to force a Game 7 winner-take-all matchup on Sunday, which would also air live on TBS.

The NBA kicks off the first weekend of its 2021-22 season with NBATV offering doubleheader coverage on Saturday night and coverage of the Boston Celtics-Houston Rockets game on Sunday night.

The NFL kicks off its seventh weekend of action with regional game coverage on Fox and CBS, as well as an NBC Sunday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49’ers.

On the auto racing front, NBC on Saturday will televise the NASCAR Xfinity Kansas Lottery 300 race, while NBCSN on Sunday offers coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 race. Also on Sunday, ESPN will televise the Formula One United States Grand Prix auto race.

College football will kick off its eighth week of action with eight of the top 10-ranked schools appearing on national television. Number two-ranked Cincinnati will travel to play Navy on ESPN2, while Number three Oklahoma heads to Kansas to face the Jayhawks on ESPN. No. 4 Alabama will take on Tennessee on ESPN while No. 5 Ohio State meets Indiana on ABC. The rest of the schedule includes No. 6 Michigan-Northwestern (Fox), No. 7 Penn State-Illinois (ABC), No. 8 Oklahoma State-Iowa State (Fox), and No. 10 Oregon-UCLA (ABC).