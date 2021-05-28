What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (May 29-31)

NBC's telecast of the Indianapolis 500 race Sunday afternoon leads a busy Memorial Day weekend TV Sports schedule.

NBC will begin its Indy 500 coverage at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 11 a.m. (ET) as more than 135,000 people are expected to attend 105th running of the auto race. Also from the motor track, Fox will televise the NASCAR Cup: Coca-Cola 600 race Sunday night.

In other sports, Fox will take to the baseball field Saturday night with a primetime telecast of the Atlanta Braves-New York Mets game, while ESPN will offer Sunday’s Braves-Mets game as its Sunday Night Baseball telecast.

TNT, ABC and ESPN will continue its NBA Playoffs first round coverage over the three-day weekend. On Saturday, TNT will offer the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets-Portland Trailblazers games, while ESPN will air the Philadelphia 76'ers-Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz-Memphis Grizzlies contests.

On Sunday, ABC takes over with doubleheader coverage of the New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns-L.A. Lakers series, while TNT offers coverage of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics and LA Clippers-Dallas Mavericks games. TNT will also televise Monday's 76'ers-Wizards and Jazz-Grizzlies games.

The NHL playoffs move into the second round Saturday with NBC’s coverage of the New York Islanders-Boston Bruins game, as well as Sunday’s Colorado Avalanche game against the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights-Minnesota Wild series.

On Saturday night, DAZN will stream the Devin Haney-Jorge Linares lightweight championship fight while Showtime airs the Nordine Oubaali-Nonito Donaire bantamweight championship fight.

On the golf front, NBC and CBS will air weekend coverage of the Senior PGA Championship and the PGA Charles Schwab Challenge, respectively.