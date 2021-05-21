What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (May 22-23)

This weekend's live TV sports telecasts tip off Saturday with a full slate of NBA playoffs games tipping off on ESPN and ABC. ESPN will televise the Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks-LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers-Denver Nuggets games, while ABC airs the Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets game in primetime.

NBA first round playoffs coverage continues on Sunday, with TNT airing the Washington Wizards-Philadelphia 76’ers and the Atlanta Hawks-New York Knicks contests, while ABC televises the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game.

Major League Soccer games will air Saturday on ABC (LA Galaxy at Portland) and Sunday on Fox (Atlanta at Seattle) and FS1 (Austin at Nashville SC), while Premier League soccer games will air Sunday on NBC, USA Network and NBCSN.

ESPN and CBS will feature weekend coverage of the prestigious PGA Championship golf tournament. The tournament is the second of golf's four major championship events.

NBC will continue its coverage of the NHL Playoffs with a Saturday doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins-NY Islanders and Vegas Golden Knights-Minnesota Wild games.

NBC will take to the track on Sunday with coverage of the USATF: Boost Boston Games track and field event. On the auto racing front, NBC and NBCSN on Saturday will telecast Indianapolis 500 qualifying races.

ESPN will offer ring action Saturday night with a fight card headlined by the Jose Ramirez-Josh Taylor undisputed junior welterweight championship fight. Also on Saturday, Showtime will offer the Bellator MMA 259 fight card featuring the Chris Cyborg-Leslie Smith featherweight championship rematch.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball contest features the Oakland A’s against the Los Angeles Angels.