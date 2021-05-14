What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (May 15-16)

The National Hockey League will drop the puck on its postseason campaign Saturday, highlighting a busy weekend in live sports events.

NBC will kick off its postseason coverage with a Saturday primetime telecast featuring the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals matchup, while NHL Network will air the Vancouver Canucks-Edmonton Oilers game. On Sunday NBC will offer first round coverage of the New York Islanders-Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota North Stars-Vegas Golden Knights series.

The NBA will wrap up its regular season slate Sunday with an ESPN doubleheader with playoff implications featuring the Boston Celtics at the New York Knicks game and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Golden State Warriors contest.

The WNBA will launch its 2021 season opening weekend with a pair of games on ABC Saturday and two games Sunday on CBSSN.

On Saturday NBC will rev up its engines to air the IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix race, while Fox will take to the bowling lanes on Sunday with live coverage of the PBA Finals. CBS and the Golf Channel will feature weekend coverage of the PGA’s Byron Nelson golf tournament, while ESPN will offer Sunday Night Baseball coverage of the St. Louis Cardinals-San Diego Padres contest.

Showtime will air a Saturday night tripleheader boxing card featuring the Luis Nery-Brandon Figueroa super bantamweight championship bout, while the UFC offers its UFC 262 pay-per-view fight card featuring the Charles Oliveira-Michael Chandler lightweight championship main event.

