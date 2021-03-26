What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (March 27-28)

The March Madness college basketball tournament highlights a crowded TV sports weekend schedule.

The NCAA men’s college basketball tournament continues on Saturday with Sweet 16 round action. CBS will offer coverage of the Villanova vs Baylor and Oregon St-Loyola Chicago games, while TBS will telecast the Oral Roberts-Arkansas and Syracuse-Houston contests. On Sunday, CBS will air the Creighton-Gonzaga and Florida St.-Michigan games, while TBS will telecast UCLA playing Alabama and Oregon facing USC.

The women’s college basketball tournament also continues Saturday with ABC’s third round coverage of the Iowa-UConn and Michigan-Baylor games as well as ESPN2’s Indiana-N.C. State and Arizona Texas A&M telecasts. On Sunday ABC will carry the Georgia Tech-South Carolina and Missouri St.-Stanford games, while ESPN will telecast the Oregon-Louisville and Texas-Maryland contests.

ESPN on Sunday will also feature the finals of college basketball’s National Invitation Tournament.

On the ice, NBC Sunday will offer an afternoon NHL game between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals, while NBCSN airs a hockey tripleheader, led by the Nashville Predators-Chicago Blackhawks primetime telecast.

Sunday also features Fox’s telecast of the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race.

On the combat sports front, DAZN Saturday will distribute the Alexander Povetkin-Dillian Whyte heavyweight title fight, while ESPN Plus will distribute the UFC 260 pay-per-view event featuring the Stipe Miocic-Francis Ngannou heavyweight main event.