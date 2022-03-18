What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (March 19-20)

The 2022 March Madness NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will be in full swing this weekend and dominate the lineup of live TV sports events.

The men’s tournament will begin its second round with 16 games over two days airing on CBS, TNT and TBS to determine which teams go into the tournament’s Sweet 16 round next week. Already the tournament has featured several upsets, including St. Peter’s overtime win over second-ranked Kentucky in the Eastern regionals Thursday night.

The women’s college basketball tournament kicks off Saturday with 64 teams competing for the top prize. ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews will feature live coverage of the tournament’s first round action.

In other sports, NBC and The Golf Channel will offer weekend final round coverage of the PGA Valspar Championship golf tournament. NBC will also feature Six Nations rugby coverage Saturday featuring the Ireland-Scotland game, while USA Network will televise live Premier League soccer games on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, TNT will televise the New York Islanders-Philadelphia Flyers National Hockey League contest. On the racetrack, Fox will televise the Sunday afternoon NASCAR Cup Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race, NBC will air the IndyCar XPEL 375 race and ESPN will offer coverage of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix race. ■