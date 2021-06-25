What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (June 26-27)

The final TV sports weekend of June kicks off with Saturday and Sunday coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020 soccer tournament. Round 16 tournament games include Saturday’s Wales-Denmark game on ESPN and the Italy-Austria contest on ABC. On Sunday, ESPN will televise the Netherlands-Czech Republic game, while ABC carries the Belgium-Portugal match.

Fox on Sunday will air a Copa America soccer tournament Group Stage matchup between Ecuador and Brazil.

Showtime will distribute a Saturday pay-per-view boxing card featuring the Gervonta Davis-Mario Barrios super lightweight championship match. Also Saturday, Showtime will distribute the Bellator 261 mixed martial arts fight card headlined by the Timothy Johnson-Valentin Moldavsky heavyweight fight.

The NBA Playoffs continue Saturday with game four of the Western Conference finals series between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN. TNT will continue its coverage of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday with game three of the Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks series.

On the baseball diamond, Fox on Saturday will televise the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game, while FS1 will air the Kansas City Royals-Texas Rangers afternoon matchup. ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the Chicago Cubs-Los Angeles Dodgers game.

NBC’s Olympics trials coverage will feature Saturday afternoon men’s gymnastics coverage and primetime track and field coverage on both Saturday and Sunday.