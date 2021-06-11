What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (June 12-13)

This weekend’s focus on live TV sports events tips off on the basketball court as the NBA continues its second round playoff games with a Saturday telecast on ABC (Utah Jazz-L.A. Clippers) and two telecasts on Sunday (ABC’s Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks and TNT’s Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets.)

On the ice, NBC Sunday will telecast game 1 of the New York Islanders-Tampa Bay Lightning NHL Conference Finals series.

NBC will also continue its Olympics trials coverage on Saturday in diving, while NBCSN on Sunday will offer taped coverage of the swimming competition.

Fox will offer Saturday night baseball coverage between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

ESPN Plus will distribute Saturday’s UFC 263 pay-per-view fight card headed by the Israel Adesanya-Marvin Vettori middleweight championship rematch fight. ESPN will also step into the boxing ring Saturday with primetime coverage of the super featherweight fight between Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila.

NBC will offer Saturday morning coverage of the French Open tennis tournament’s women’s finals match as well as Sunday morning action from the men’s finals match.