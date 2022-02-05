What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (February 5-6)

With no NFL games scheduled for this weekend, NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics highlights this weekend’s top TV sports events.

USA Network, CNBC, NBC and Peacock will feature live weekend coverage of the Olympics from Beijing. Events to be featured include men’s and women’s speed skating, women’s ice hockey, team figure skating, freestyle skiing and curling. The full schedule of Olympics events can be found here.

In other sports, ABC will continue its Saturday primetime NBA telecasts with coverage of the New York Knicks-Los Angeles Lakers contest. On the ice, ABC on Saturday will air the NHL All-star Game.

In the squared ring, Fox Sports will distribute a pay-per-view boxing card featuring a main event fight between welterweights Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios.

Also, NBC Sports will provide weekend coverage of the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship on CNBC and streaming service Peacock.

On the college basketball court Saturday, top-seeded Auburn faces Georgia on the SEC Network, second-ranked Gonzaga plays BYU on ESPN, and third-ranked UCLA battles Arizona State on ESPN2. Other games include fifth-ranked Kentucky-Alabama (ESPN), seventh-ranked Arizona-No. 19 USC (Fox), eighth-ranked Baylor-No. 10 Kansas (ESPN), and ninth-ranked Duke-North Carolina (ESPN). On Sunday, sixth-ranked Houston will battle Cincinnati on ESPN2.■