What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Feb. 20-21)

A bevy of live sports content is slated for the penultimate weekend in February.

ESPN will air live early morning coverage of the Australian Open women’s finals match between Jennifer Brady and Naomi Osaka, followed on Sunday morning with the men’s finals matchup.

ABC will hit the basketball court Saturday night with its telecast of the Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers game -- a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals -- while Sunday night ESPN will telecast the Brooklyn Nets-Los Angeles Clippers game in primetime.

Showtime and ESPN will feature live Saturday night primetime boxing cards. Showtime’s telecast will offer a main event fight featuring former welterweight champion Adrien Broner against Jovanie Santiago, while ESPN will offer a junior lightweight title fight between champion Miguel Berchelt and Oscar Valedez.

On Sunday afternoon Fox will air the Pro Bowler’s Association Players Championship, followed by coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series auto racing event. Also on Sunday, Golf Channel and CBS will team to air the final rounds of the PGA Tour Genesis Invitational golf tournament.

College basketball continues to march toward next month’s March Madness tournament with several matchups between top-ranked schools. On Sunday third-ranked Michigan travels to face fourth-ranked Ohio State on CBS in the weekend’s marquee matchup, while on Saturday ABC will air the matchup between 13th-ranked West Virginia and 12-ranked Texas, and ESPN will televise 15th-ranked Texas Tech against 23rd-ranked Kansas.

NBC will take to the rink for a Saturday afternoon NHL matchup between the Las Vegas Golden Nights and the Colorado Avalanche and on Sunday with coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers-Boston Bruins game.