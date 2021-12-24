What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Dec. 25-Dec. 26)

The Christmas weekend sports lineup starts on the basketball court as ABC and ESPN offer five National Basketball Association games on December 25.

ESPN will televise the Atlanta Hawks-New York Knicks game and the Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz games, while ABC airs the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors-Phoenix and Brooklyn Nets-Los Angeles Lakers contests.

The NFL will offer two games on Christmas Day, starting with the Cleveland Browns-Green Bay Packers game as well as the Indianapolis Colts-Arizona Cardinals matchup. On Sunday, NBC will air live The Washington Football Team-Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football game.

On the college football bowl front, ESPN on Saturday will televise the Camellia Bowl between Georgia State and Ball State.

In the ring, Fox will televise a primetime Christmas boxing match between welterweights Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Nicolas De Lomba. On the soccer field, NBCSN and USA Network will combine to televise four live Premier League games on Sunday. ■