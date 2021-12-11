What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (Dec. 11-12)

The focus on live TV sports events this weekend starts on the basketball court as several top 10-ranked college basketball teams are in action.

On Saturday Fox will air the game between the NCAA’s fourth-ranked team UCLA and Marquette, while ESPN will televise the game between eighth-ranked Kansas and Missouri as well as the contest between 10th-ranked Kentucky and Notre Dame. ESPN2 will carry No. 9 Alabama’s game against No. 14 Houston.

On Sunday, second-ranked Baylor takes on sixth-ranked Villanova on ABC, while top-ranked Purdue will look to rebound after an upset loss to Rutgers in its game against NC State, which airs on the Big Ten Network.

In the NBA, ABC on Saturday will televise the Golden State Warriors-Philadelphia 76’ers contest.

In the combat sports arena, ESPN Plus on Saturday will distribute the UFC 269 pay-per-view fight card featuring the main event fight between lightweights Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

On the boxing front, ESPN will televise the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Richard Commey lightweight fight, while Showtime will televise the Nontio Donaire-Reymart Gaballo bantamweight title match.

On the gridiron, CBS will air the annual Army-Navy college football game on Saturday. On Sunday, NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast will feature an NFC Central battle between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

NBC and the Golf Channel will air weekend final round coverage of the PGA QBE Shootout golf tournament. NBC, USA and NBCSN will continue its weekend coverage of live Premier League soccer games, while ABC airs a Saturday afternoon MLS game between NYCFC and Portland.