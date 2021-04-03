What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (April 3-4)

The final rounds of the March Madness men's and women's college basketball tournaments and the return of Major League Baseball highlight the first full weekend of April.

The four remaining teams in the men’s college basketball tournament will face off Saturday night on CBS. Houston will face Baylor in the first matchup, with UCLA battling top-seeded Gonzaga in the second game. The winners will face each other in the finals on Monday night on CBS.

ESPN on Sunday will televise the women’s college basketball tournament championship game pitting Arizona against Stanford.

Major League Baseball will take the field for the first weekend of its 2021 regular season with national games Saturday on MLB Network (Toronto vs. New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox vs LA Angels), as well as FS1 (Atlanta vs Philadelphia and LA Dodgers vs Colorado). On Sunday, ESPN will carry the Atlanta vs Philadelphia and Chicago White Sox vs LA Angels games, while MLB Network airs the Arizona vs San Diego contest.

On the NBA front, the LA Clippers-LA Lakers will continue their intra-city rivalry Sunday on ABC, while on the NHL ice NBC will telecast the Detroit-Tampa Bay contest. High school basketball will also be in play Sunday as CBS airs the Slam Dunk & 3-Point championship event.

Also on Sunday, NBC and the Golf Channel will team to carry the final round of the PGA Texas Open golf tournament, while FS1 will air the finals of the Pro Bowling Association’s USBC Masters tournament.