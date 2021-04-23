What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (April 24-25)

Kamaru Usman (pictured left) UFC president Dana White and Jorge Masvidal during the 'UFC 261' weigh-in event

The UFC 261 pay-per-view event highlights a packed weekend of live sports programming.

ESPN Plus will stream the UFC 261 mixed martial arts fight card, headlined by the Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal welterweight fight. Other combat sports include ESPN’s Saturday night boxing card featuring the Emanuel Navarrete-Christopher Diaz featherweight bout.

ABC’s Saturday night primetime NBA telecast will feature the Los Angeles Lakers against the Dallas Mavericks, while sister sports network ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers game.

NBC will air two NHL hockey games this weekend, including Saturday’s Colorado Avalanche-St. Louis Blues game and Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Pittsburgh Penguins contest.

CBS will take to the links for weekend coverage of the Zurich Classic PGA golf tournament, while FS1 will offer Saturday and Sunday coverage of the Pro Bowler’s Association’s Round of 16 Kia Playoffs.

In auto sports, Fox will televise the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 race on Saturday and the Geico 500 NASCAR Cup race on Sunday.