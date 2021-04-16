What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (April 17-18)

Major League Soccer will kick off its 2021 regular season this weekend with a Saturday evening game on Fox (Austin FC vs LAFC) and Sunday afternoon telecast on ABC (LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami), as part of a busy TV sports weekend across cable and broadcast networks.

On the combat sports front, Fox will feature a primetime Saturday night boxing match headlined by a super welterweight bout between Tony Harrison and Bryant Perrella. Triller will also step into the boxing week on Saturday with a PPV fight card featuring YouTube star Jake Paul facing off against former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

Read also: Triller Looking to Shake Up PPV Event Category

ESPN on Saturday will telecast a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts card culminating in a main event bout between Robert Whittaker and Kevin Gastelum.

In other sports, ABC will air a primetime Saturday night game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

CBS will air final round coverage of the PGA RGB Heritage Golf tournament on Saturday and Sunday, while NBC will offer NHL game telecasts on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

NBC will also air on Sunday the Grand Prix of Alabama IndyCar race, while Fox will telecast live the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs.