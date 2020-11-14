What's On This Weekend in TV Sports

The Masters golf tournament takes center stage during a TV sports weekend otherwise dominated by college and pro football.

The prestigious PGA tournament from Augusta National Golf Club will resume its weather-delayed second round Saturday morning on ESPN, with third and fourth round action slated for CBS on Saturday and Sunday. Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas share the lead going into Saturday morning’s action.

The college football schedule continues even as more games were cancelled this weekend due to the ongoing pandemic. Among the top primetime games this weekend includes Wisconsin-Michigan on ABC and Oregon-Washington State on Fox.

At least 15 games had been cancelled or postponed for this weekend due to the pandemic, including top-rank Alabama’s game against LSU, Auburn-Mississippi State, Ohio State-Maryland and Pittsburgh-Georgia Tech contests.

On the boxing front, ESPN on Saturday will televise the welterweight boxing championship fight between champion Terence Crawford and former champion Kell Brook..

NBC and NBCSN will share telecast duties for Saturday’s IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring auto racing event, which takes place after being postponed from its original spring start date due to the pandemic. On Sunday, ESPN will telecast the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix race.