‘Whale Wars' Greenlit for Season Five
Animal Planet has picked up its series Whale Wars for a
fifth season, the network announced Thursday.
An undetermined number of new episodes will return to the
network in June 2012.
Whale Wars is one of Animal Planet's top three series this
year, averaging 1 million total viewers in its most recent season.
The series follows the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society,
led by Captain Paul Watson, in its whale defense campaign in Antarctica.
