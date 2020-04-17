WGCL Anchors Folbaum, Gables Helm ‘CBS Evening News’ April 18-19

WGCL Atlanta anchors Rick Folbaum and Shon Gables anchor CBS Evening News April 18-19. Folbaum anchors Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET and Gables anchors Sunday 6 p.m.

The pair anchors the 4, 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Meredith’s WGCL, a CBS affiliate, and the 9 p.m. news on sister station Peachtree TV.

The national newscast will originate from the CBS46 Studios in Atlanta. The CBS News Broadcast Center in New York is closed due to the coronavirus. For the first time, the newscast will be produced remotely with producers and writers based out of New York.

“We are thrilled that CBS46, and particularly Shon and Rick, will be part of this historic and innovative collaboration with the CBS Weekend News,” said Lyle Banks, WGCL VP and general manager. “We are grateful to CBS News for the opportunity to showcase Shon and Rick, who are immensely trusted and respected by Atlanta’s news viewers.”

Norah O’Donnell anchors the evening news during the week.

CBS’s owned stations have helped out with anchoring and producing the weekend program, including KTVT Dallas and KCBS Los Angeles.