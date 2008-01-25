WGA STRIKE UPDATE: ABC Becomes Latest Network to Cut Pilot Scripts

ABC became the latest network to trim its batch of pilot scripts in an effort to save costs during the prolonged writers' strike.

"The ongoing strike has caused us to re-evaluate our development needs, and we've made the difficult decision to reduce the number of scripts under consideration," the network said in a statement.

Fox, CBS and The CW already announced plans to cut back on development and also dropped holding deals with a number of writers and producers.

NBC announced that it will keep its current pilot script slate, although NBC chairman Jeff Zucker hinted that long standing traditions in the industry, such as the upfront presentations and the pilot season, will not return in the form they existed before the strike.

Executives have long talked about changing the current development process, which sees the networks spending millions on pilots, only to see a scant few hit it big with viewers.

The writers strike gave the networks the opportunity to change those features.

