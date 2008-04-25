Trending

Weigel Broadcasting Closes on WJJA Milwaukee

By

Weigel Broadcasting closed on its $7 million purchase of WJJA Milwaukee, which it bought from Wisconsin-based TV-49.

Racine-based WJJA is an independent station airing on channel 49.

Norman Shapiro heads up Illinois-based Weigel, which also owns CBS affiliate WDJT in Milwaukee.

Kalil & Co. brokered the deal.