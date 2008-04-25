Weigel Broadcasting Closes on WJJA Milwaukee
Weigel Broadcasting closed on its $7 million purchase of WJJA Milwaukee, which it bought from Wisconsin-based TV-49.
Racine-based WJJA is an independent station airing on channel 49.
Norman Shapiro heads up Illinois-based Weigel, which also owns CBS affiliate WDJT in Milwaukee.
Kalil & Co. brokered the deal.
