Weekly Cable Ratings: TNT Overtakes Fox News in Primetime

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors

Fox News’ one-week ratings winning streak in primetime is over as TNT once again rode its NBA playoffs coverage to the top of the chart.

TNT averaged 2.9 million subscribers in primetime during the period of May 2 to May 8 to finish with top honors, topping second place Fox News’ 2.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Sports network ESPN, which along with TNT is airing second round NBA playoff games, finished third with 1.3 million viewers.

HGTV finished fourth with 1 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 996,000 viewers and INSP’s 848,000 viewers. History (819,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (792,000), TLC (781,000) and Discovery Channel (717,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched cable networks in primetime.

Fox News ran its streak of consecutive today total day wins to 18 weeks with an average of 1.4 million viewers, followed by TNT (835,000), MSNBC (631,000), ESPN (728,000) and HGTV (552,000), reported Nielsen.■