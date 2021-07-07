Weekly Cable Ratings: TNT Dunks Sixth Straight Primetime Win

Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on July 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

TNT and Fox News continued their domination of the cable ratings charts into July, extending their respective streaks on the primetime and total day charts.

TNT topped the primetime ratings charts for the period of June 28 to July 4 to secure its sixth straight win in the category. The network, on the strength of its NBA Western Conference Finals coverage, averaged 2.2 million viewers for the week to beat out Fox News, which averaged 2.1 million viewers for the week, according to Nielsen.

ESPN, fueled by its NBA Eastern Conference Finals coverage, finished third with 1.5 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.4 million and HGTV’s 1.1 million watchers. CNN (982,000 viewers), History (797,000), INSP (781,000), TBS (728,000) and Food Network (714,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime.

Read Also: ESPN Finishes NBA Playoffs on High Note

In total day, Fox News blew out the competition, averaging 1.2 million viewers to top all networks for the 20th consecutive week. MSNBC was a distant second with 851,000 viewers, followed by ESPN (799,000), CNN (683,000) and HGTV (620,000), said Nielsen.