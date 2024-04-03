Weekly Cable Ratings: Tourney Helps TBS Edge Out Fox News in Primetime

TBS’s coverage of the Elite 8, including the Alabama-Clemson regional final, helped win the week for the network in primetime.

TBS’s coverage of the March Madness men’s college basketball tournament helped it narrowly surpass Fox News Channel to top the primetime basic-cable ratings.

TBS averaged 2.09 million viewers in primetime for the week of March 25-31 to squeak by Fox News’s 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.

ESPN finished third for the week with 1.8 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.2 million viewers and HGTV's 715,000 watchers.

History was sixth with 666,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (641,000 viewers), USA Network (558,000), CNN and INSP (535,000 viewers each.)

Fox News continued its winning ways on a total-day basis, topping the chart with 1.3 million viewers. MSNBC finished second with 850,000, followed by ESPN (702,000), TBS (682,000) and CNN (482,000), reported Nielsen.