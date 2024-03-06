Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Stays Hot in Primetime
MSNBC, ESPN round out top three most watched networks for the week
Fox News extended its run atop the primetime ratings chart to seven straight weeks as it continues to dominate the cable network field during the early months of the year.
Fox News averaged 2 million viewers during the week of February 26-March 3, topping second place MSNBC’s 1.2 million viewers and ESPN’s 1.1 million watchers, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.
HGTV placed fourth with 740,000 viewers, followed by History’s 739,000 viewers and TBS’ 667,000 viewers. TNT was seventh with 645,000 viewers, followed by INSP (598,000), USA Network (584,000) and Hallmark Channel (574,000).
On a 24-hour basis, Fox News finished first with 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (822,000), ESPN (496,000), CNN (470,000) and HGTV (422,000), according to Nielsen.
