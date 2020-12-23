Weekly Cable Ratings: News Networks Dominate Pre-Christmas Viewership

The cable news networks continued to drive cable viewership in the week before the Christmas holiday, with Fox News topping the charts.

Fox News was the most watched cable network during the week of Dec. 14-Dec. 20, averaging 2.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen. ESPN finished a close second with 2.1 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 2 million watchers.

Hallmark Channel’s holiday-themed original movies helped land the network in fourth place for the week with 1.7 million viewers, followed by CNN’s 1.6 million viewers. NFL Network’s three National Football League game telecasts during the week aided the network's sixth-place finish with 1.2 million viewers, followed by HGTV (1 million viewers), Freeform (952,000), TBS Network (909,000) and History (884,000).

Fox News, MSNBC and CNN all averaged 1.2 million viewers to finish at the top of the total day chart, followed by Hallmark Channel, ESPN, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Freeform and Food Network, according to Nielsen.