Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Breaks the March Madness Press

Fox News was able to edge out TNT, TBS and truTV’s March Madness coverage to notch another weekly ratings win.

Fox News Channel withstood a challenge from March Madness-heavy TNT and TBS to remain at the top of the primetime and total-day charts last week, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 1.9 million viewers for the week of March 13-20 to garner its eighth-straight win in primetime, according to Nielsen. TNT finished a close second with 1.8 million viewers, followed by TBS’s 1.7 million viewers and truTV’s 1.1 million watchers. All three networks benefited from early round coverage of the March Madness NCAA men’s college basketball tournament.

MSNBC finished fifth for the week with 1.1 million viewers, followed by HGTV (935,000 viewers), INSP (742,000), FS1 (739,000), History (722,000) and ESPN (710,000).

Fox News topped the total day chart for the 10th straight week with 1.2 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (695,000 viewers), TBS (655,000), TNT (607,000) HGTV (495,000), said Nielsen. ■