Weekly Cable Ratings: ‘Hannity’ Propels Fox News to Repeat Wins in Primetime, Total Day

Fox News Channel looks to end the year on a high note after posting its second straight weekly sweep of the primetime and total-day ratings charts.

The news network averaged 1.8 million viewers during the week of December 4-10, besting ESPN’s 1.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News. The news network was paced by its December 5 Hannity Town Hall special featuring former President Donald Trump, which drew more than 3 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

MSNBC finished third with 1.2 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel’s 1.1 million viewers and TNT’s 816,000 watchers.

History was sixth with 701,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (687,000 viewers), HGTV (665,000), USA Network (627,000) and INSP (579,000).

Fox News averaged 1.1 million viewers on a 24-hour basis, beating out MSNBC (779,000 viewers), ESPN (666,000), Hallmark Channel (664,000) and CNN (427,000), according to Nielsen.